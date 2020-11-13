discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Brower
Maker
Have you found yourselves saying any of the following throughout the course of your life???? "I love using Docker! Too bad I can't parse through the logs to extract any sort of meaningful data" "I wish I could analyze my logs in-depth to really streamline the debugging process" "Me want specific logs now" If only there were a better way...... Introducing DOCKTER! The latest and greatest addition to the Docker ecosystem! Dockter is the answer to all of your log management woes, providing an interactive dashboard that allows users to aggregate, filter, and search through all logs from all containers. If you love Docker and love open source, please consider the following: Clap our Medium article 50 times: https://kylewhang.medium.com/a-r... Star our git repository: https://github.com/oslabs-beta/D... Check out our website: https://www.dockter.io/
Share