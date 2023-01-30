Products
Dockhunt
Ranked #9 for today
Dockhunt
Discover the apps everyone is docking about
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Share your macOS dock and see who else has docked the apps you use. To add your own dock, just run `npx dockhunt` in your terminal, or run our desktop app. It's 100% open source.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
+1 by
Dockhunt
About this launch
Dockhunt
Discover the apps everyone is docking about
3
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Dockhunt by
Dockhunt
was hunted by
Max Musing
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Max Musing
,
Tom Johnson
,
Robert Cooper
,
Jeremy Sarchet
and
Kristofer Lachance
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Dockhunt
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Dockhunt's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#42
