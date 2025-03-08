Launches
DockFix Community Docks
Discover, share, and get inspired by the DockFix community.
Discover and share custom macOS dock setups. Get inspired by the community, explore creative dock designs, and create the perfect macOS dock for your workflow.
Free Options
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
DockFix: Community Docks
Gustav Lübker
Featured on March 9th, 2025.
DockFix: Community Docks
is not rated yet. This is DockFix: Community Docks's first launch.