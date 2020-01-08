  1. Home
Meeting collaboration software for meeting agendas and notes

Docket is a meeting-focused workspace for collaborative agenda creation, decision documentation, and action item tracking. We integrate with your favorite meeting tools to make every step of meetings—planning, execution, and follow-up—a seamless experience.
Why We Started Docket - DocketEvery day, people spend millions of hours collectively in meetings. Ask anyone if they like going to meetings and the answer is more often than not "no." However, they'll also acknowledge meetings are critical to getting their work done. If a person could get their work done independently, meetings may not be needed.
New High Alpha Company Takes on Meeting ManagementA new company has launched from Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha. Docket, which has developed an intelligent meeting management software platform, has completed a $1.5 million seed round o
High Alpha portfolio company launches with $1.5M in seed funding - Indianapolis Business JournalLocal venture studio High Alpha on Thursday announced the launch of its 14th company. Docket, a software-as-a-service firm, announced the completion of a $1.5 million seed round led by locally based Allos Ventures, with participation from High Alpha Capital, Elevate Ventures and Simon Equity Partners, which is led by Stephen Simon, the son of Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon.
Discussion
Darin Brown
Darin Brown
Maker
Hello, I am Darin Brown, CEO of Docket. I wanted to share how excited we are to announce Docket through Product Hunt and share it with so many of you looking for ways to get more organized for your meetings. Docket is built for individuals or teams looking to elevate your meeting game by reducing and eliminating the work it takes to prepare for and run a good meeting. Allowing you to focus and get more done! Docket enhancements are completely customer-driven so we look forward to your thoughts and feedback. Please share https://dockethq.com with anyone in your network so they too can experience the process improvements Docket can bring.
Drew Beechler
Drew Beechler
Hunter
Thrilled to see the Docket product launching out of beta today. I've been using the product for months with our teams internally at High Alpha to manage our meetings, agendas, and post-meeting action items. I'm a big fan of the problem they are solving and look forward to seeing the product continue to grow and make our time spent in meetings the most productive time in the day.
Darin Brown
Darin Brown
Maker
@drewbeechler - Thank your for your early and continued support!
John Garry
John Garry
I use Docket for meetings that cross multiple levels of seniority at our organization. It's helpful in getting everyone aligned on the agenda and the to-do's that result. The calendar integration, among other things, provides a ticking clock in the top right corner of the in-meeting view. Reminds us to focus on the conversations that matter most with the limited time available. Product is full of those delightful nuggets.
Darin Brown
Darin Brown
Maker
Thanks @jpatrickgarry! Team alignment is our overall goal - love that your seeing this benefit.
Egan Montgomery
Egan Montgomery
Our entire marketing team uses Docket and it has changed the way I approach meetings. Truly a product that is fun to use and teaches you good habits.
