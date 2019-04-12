Log InSign up
Tinder for grocery lists

So, you're standing in front of your fridge, staring mindlessly into it. What's missing? What should I buy? Never ask these questions again, use Docket! It's a web app that suggests products, and if you want, you can swipe left to put them in your grocery list
George Bougakov
At one of my IT classes I was extremely bored and saw a tweet by @peterkringdon "Request for product: tinder for building a grocery list" and after searching for datasets and coding for a couple of hours, I made docket. Feedback on it is really appreciated!
