We're happy to share the launch of Doc Scanner for Mac to the Product Hunt community. Clear paper clutter and go digital with the most powerful scanning app for your Mac. Get a crisp scan of anything ranging from documents, receipts and business cards from your iPhone or iPad and have it appear on your Mac instantly. Sync your scanned documents across all your Apple devices using iCloud. Scan a document on a device and see it appear on your other devices automatically. You can also use iCloud Drive to backup and restore your documents securely. Use Doc Scanner to validate your documents digitally, powered by Zoho Sign. You can extract the content from your scanned documents and translate it into 15+ languages. Share your documents to your peers and automatically upload them to cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Zoho Notebook and much more. Annotate your documents and organize them using folders and tags. Create workflows to simplify your tasks and save time. Get Doc Scanner from the Mac App Store at an introductory offer of 50 % discount on all its in-app purchases till July 9, 2020. Download Doc Scanner for Mac now and go paperless!
