Doc Scan is a perfect free app to help you scan hundreds of documents efficiently and produce high-quality images. Enter texts, fill forms, sign, draw, and send.
Share as PDF / JPEG by email, FAX, SMB, Cloud Services, WebDAV, and iTunes / WiFi file sharing.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Lubee HuangMaker@lu_huang · Content Writer
Hello Product Hunters! Before, we’ve gotten criticism about how difficult it is to locate your document within hundreds of other scanned files. Like finding a needle in the haystack. Ouch. And to be fair, the critics’ got a point. We’ve accepted that negative feedback also spurs improvement, so we opened our ears and really listened to your thoughts. Here is the result. In this relaunch, we’ve redesigned the app so that you can now search for the document you need swiftly in the folder list feature. Say goodbye to the wasted time hunting down the exact scan you need to check or send. Use the three categories in the folder list to pick out the folder you’re searching for, or to check which documents are still unsorted and unorganized. Manage your digitalized and paperless life with ease. And, as always, we would be happy to hear your feedback!
Upvote (2)Share·
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Law Student|Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 Will check it out
Upvote (1)Share·
Lubee HuangMaker@lu_huang · Content Writer
@ayush_chandra Thank you! Hope you like it!
Upvote Share·