marie ng
Maker
Founder, Llama Tasks
Hey PH 🥳, "Do The Thing Today" was inspired by two things: 1. This website which eventually became the Calm app (it's kind of the reverse of this) http://www.donothingfor2minutes.... 2. This tweet, which I can relate to so hard it hurts 😝 The concept is simple: take the ONE thing you've been procrastinating on, and do it TODAY. For many, myself included, this is extremely hard to do. If you're able to make it to the end, you'll get rewarded with a special CODENAME (just for fun 😎). Hope it helps! Marie
