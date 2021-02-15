  1. Home
  2.  → Do The Thing Today

Do The Thing Today

Take 5 minutes to do the one thing you've been putting off

Productivity
Do The Thing Today is a free tool, inspired by the fact that small things can have a big impact. Lots of small things - the things we put off doing - compound over time, and eventually take a toll. Take 5 minutes and Do 'The Thing' Today!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
marie ng
Maker
Founder, Llama Tasks
Hey PH 🥳, "Do The Thing Today" was inspired by two things: 1. This website which eventually became the Calm app (it's kind of the reverse of this) http://www.donothingfor2minutes.... 2. This tweet, which I can relate to so hard it hurts 😝 The concept is simple: take the ONE thing you've been procrastinating on, and do it TODAY. For many, myself included, this is extremely hard to do. If you're able to make it to the end, you'll get rewarded with a special CODENAME (just for fun 😎). Hope it helps! Marie
Share