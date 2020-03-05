Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Do Not Touch Your Face
Do Not Touch Your Face
Teach yourself to not touch your face
Funny
Artificial Intell...
Do Not Touch Your Face is a tool that teaches you to avoid touching your face using your webcam.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Leandro
?makers
Nicely done, works well! Would be cool to have some sort of a scoring system. People who touch their face the least win.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Tor Castensson
Very nice!
Upvote
Share
36 minutes ago
Send