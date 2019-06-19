Log InSign up
Do less but better

A self-reflection tool for your life

"Less but better" is an app that helps you improve yourself in different parts of your life. Capture the headline in your life and go after it. Say no to everything else!
Hi ProductHunt 👋 I'm always aspiring to improve myself, whether it is in my career or my private life. But I had a hard time to hold myself accountable for my goals. That's why I built a convenient tool to track and improve your personal development. How does it work? 1. Write a review about every area of your life 2. Write a preview with concrete action items and measurable goals 3. Get an email after 90 days to start your next self-reflection What problems does it solve? ⭕ We set goals at the beginning of a new calendar or birth year, but always struggle to achieve them. ⭕ After setting goals, we rarely review or reflect back on them. ⭕ When we set goals, we focus mostly on business or fitness goals but are neglecting other areas of life like relationship, friends or possessions. ⭕ We often don't define concrete action items and measurable outcomes. ⭕ There is no active community to discuss self-improvement methodologies . What are the benefits? ✔️Doing a self-reflection every 90 days results in a positive feedback loop. ✔️ Focus on the truly important things. Set specific and measurable improvements in certain areas of life. Do less but better. ✔️ Get regularly reminded of your goals, including tips for this specific area of life. ✔️ Join a community of self-improvers. We share helpful and civil ideas, tips, and advice on how others can improve themselves. ✔️ Access to a compiled list of proven methodologies to improve yourself. Let me know what you think! Cheers, Adrian
