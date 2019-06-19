Reviews
Adrian Krebs
Hi ProductHunt 👋 I'm always aspiring to improve myself, whether it is in my career or my private life. But I had a hard time to hold myself accountable for my goals. That's why I built a convenient tool to track and improve your personal development. How does it work? 1. Write a review about every area of your life 2. Write a preview with concrete action items and measurable goals 3. Get an email after 90 days to start your next self-reflection What problems does it solve? ⭕ We set goals at the beginning of a new calendar or birth year, but always struggle to achieve them. ⭕ After setting goals, we rarely review or reflect back on them. ⭕ When we set goals, we focus mostly on business or fitness goals but are neglecting other areas of life like relationship, friends or possessions. ⭕ We often don't define concrete action items and measurable outcomes. ⭕ There is no active community to discuss self-improvement methodologies . What are the benefits? ✔️Doing a self-reflection every 90 days results in a positive feedback loop. ✔️ Focus on the truly important things. Set specific and measurable improvements in certain areas of life. Do less but better. ✔️ Get regularly reminded of your goals, including tips for this specific area of life. ✔️ Join a community of self-improvers. We share helpful and civil ideas, tips, and advice on how others can improve themselves. ✔️ Access to a compiled list of proven methodologies to improve yourself. Let me know what you think! Cheers, Adrian
