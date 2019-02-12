Ever wanted to get more focused work done?
Do you find turning Do Not Disturb on annoying?
Do you turn Do Not Disturb on, but forget to turn it off?
With DND Me you can activate Do Not Disturb for a few hours and work distraction free!
Reviews
- Pros:
++++Cons:
----
Why install an app when you can option-click on Notification Center icon in the menu bar to frictionlessly toggle DND? (I get that this app offers fine-grained control of duration of DND, but still.) The iconography is wrong – the “crossed bell” icon means “silent” or “sound off” on all Apple platforms.Bole has never used this product.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Zachary West@zacwest
You can also turn on DND by option-clicking the Notifications icon in the menu bar.
Upvote (1)Share·
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · iOS & web developer
@zacwest Yupp, I didn't know that 🙈 Scheduling is still not easy to do, though.
Upvote Share·
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · iOS & web developer
Hey, Makers! I found myself wanting a few hours of focus work, but turning DND on and off requires too many steps, so I wouldn't really do it. And when I did, I usually forgot to turn it off until the next day, when the system does it automatically. And that's how DND Me came to be. Hope you'll like it!
Upvote Share·
Bogdan Stoica@bms8197 · Senior Linux Administrator, ONEm
Is there any demo/trial available?
Upvote Share·
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · iOS & web developer
@bms8197 Initially there was none, because what’s in the screenshots is all the app does: click “x hours”, DND gets activated, DND Me deactivates it after x hours. But I activated a 7-day trial just now. Hopefully it works properly, as I haven’t tested it and I’m not home right now. Let me know how it goes!
Upvote (1)Share·
Bogdan Stoica@bms8197 · Senior Linux Administrator, ONEm
@rolandleth No ideea how to get the app since it requires to buy in order to download.... So I don't really see how that trial works ;)
Upvote Share·
Roland LethMaker@rolandleth · iOS & web developer
@bms8197 Oops. There’s a direct download link now.
Upvote Share·