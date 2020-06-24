Discussion
Matt West
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Matt from the DMARC Digests team here at Postmark 👋. We believe that communication is a fundamental part of the product experience, and most of that communication comes over email. Your emails should inspire confidence and trust in your brand, but it’s shockingly easy to to send fake emails from real domains, putting your brand communications at risk. DMARC Digests is a new DMARC monitoring service to help protect your brand from email scammers. You can see where emails sent using your domains originated from, helping you identify when someone is spoofing your domain in an attempt to phish or otherwise scam your customers. Building on what we’ve learnt from running our weekly DMARC email service for the past 6 years, we decided to create DMARC Digests to offer a more comprehensive monitoring service: 📍 All mail sources and the IPs that emails are sent from 📋 Actionable recommendations when you need to take action 🗓 60 days of DMARC history 💌 Weekly and monthly email digests 💸 Simple, transparent pricing at $10/domain/month (with a 14 day free trial) We’d love to get your feedback and answer any questions you have.
