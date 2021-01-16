  1. Home
  2.  → DM Table Tennis

DM Table Tennis

All things table tennis app

News
Sports
DM Table Tennis is an app for table tennis players and enthusiasts. News from a table tennis world, tutorials how to improve your skills (you can submit yours as well), tips what bats to choose, tournament sheets to help you with organising the tournaments.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Damian Markowski
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 A very warm welcome to all table tennis players and enthusiasts 🏓 I've been a table tennis player since I was in a primary school. I've been going to many tournaments, I've been playing there, doing a referee job and also organising tournaments. I play in a league in Central London nowadays 😁 I decided to make an app for people who enjoy this awesome sport as much as I do. 🥳 DM Table Tennis app gives you access to: - daily news from table tennis world, - videos showing how to improve skills - you can submit your links as well! - tips what bats to choose, - tournament sheets to help you with organising the tournaments. There is a social aspect of the app as well. You can comment and interact with other users' videos, you can personalise your profile. This is just a beginning of this app. It's available in the iOS App Store at the moment but I'm going to release the first version on Android in the upcoming months as well :) I'm looking forward to hearing you opinions and suggestions how I could improve the app, which direction you would like it to go. LET'S BUILD A GREAT TABLE TENNIS COMMUNITY TOGETHER 😊 🏓
Share