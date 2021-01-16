discussion
Hey everyone 👋 A very warm welcome to all table tennis players and enthusiasts 🏓 I've been a table tennis player since I was in a primary school. I've been going to many tournaments, I've been playing there, doing a referee job and also organising tournaments. I play in a league in Central London nowadays 😁 I decided to make an app for people who enjoy this awesome sport as much as I do. 🥳 DM Table Tennis app gives you access to: - daily news from table tennis world, - videos showing how to improve skills - you can submit your links as well! - tips what bats to choose, - tournament sheets to help you with organising the tournaments. There is a social aspect of the app as well. You can comment and interact with other users' videos, you can personalise your profile. This is just a beginning of this app. It's available in the iOS App Store at the moment but I'm going to release the first version on Android in the upcoming months as well :) I'm looking forward to hearing you opinions and suggestions how I could improve the app, which direction you would like it to go. LET'S BUILD A GREAT TABLE TENNIS COMMUNITY TOGETHER 😊 🏓
