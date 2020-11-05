DJs Near Me - Cueup

discussion
Christopher Dengsø
MakerFounder of Cueup DJ Booking
Hey Hunters! During the last year, I've been working hard on getting a lot of great DJs on our platform - Cueup. Finally, now you can browse those many DJs around the world. The "DJs near me" page shows - you guessed it... DJs near you 🎉 You can also filter DJs based on music genres or search in a different location. So if you miss going out, here's your chance to get your weekly dose of DJ mixes without ever leaving your cozy bedroom. You can also contact and book the DJs directly on Cueup if you're lucky to live in a country where events and dancing are still allowed. On the DJs profiles, you can: ✅ Contact them about your event. ✅ Listen to their mixtapes. ✅ Check reviews. ✅ Check their Instagram and photos. ✅ See in what area they accept gigs. ✅ See where they've played previously. I hope you like to browse around and maybe even find a DJ for your next (virtual?) event. Feel free to ask me anything about the product.
@christopher_dengso wow so proud of you! This platform is amazing! I’d love to try to get a DJ in my area to play for upcoming parties 🎈
Keep being impressed by everything you add to the platform. Well done @christopher_dengso!🔥
@dannypostmaa as always, thanks for your support!
Awesome! Really like playing around with the tool, you do a great job with the overall site and design. Also a huge fan of your DJ name maker https://cueup.io/dj-name-generator. Things like DJ AUDI ADAM
@adamkornfield Thanks a lot Adam! Can't wait for the first show featuring DJ AUDI ADAM
@christopher_dengso Your designs keep impressing me! Definitely hiring a DJ from CueUp for my upcoming birthday!
@victor_metelskiy Sounds good Victor! Let me know, and I'll help you find the best you can get 😊
This is a superb service, not sure how you managed to take it global and onboard DJ's from various countries. Referred it to my DJ friend. Congrats @christopher_dengso on the launch!!
Hi @rajan_ramachandran , It's a great question. It's mostly just hard work for multiple years. Promoting the service, talking with people and running some fb ads. This year it accelerated with DJ applications (covid?), and now I felt confident launching a page like this. Thank you so much for referring your friend! He can always reach out to me if he needs help.