Dji Osmo Mobile 3
Dji Osmo Mobile 3
The DJI Osmo Mobile is now smaller and folds
With a 3-axis gimbal that effectively reduces shaky footage, Osmo Mobile 3 delivers a super-smooth, stabilized image. A lightweight, ultra-responsive design reacts to your movements in real time, letting you focus more on the moment at hand.
Featured
6 minutes ago
DJI's Osmo Mobile 3 is lighter, smaller, and folds up
Chinese tech conglomerate DJI is continuing a torrid summer for new product releases with another announcement: the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. The third-gen handheld smartphone stabilizer has several new features, but the biggest is that the Osmo Mobile 3 folds up for easier packing. The Osmo Mobile 3 costs $119 and is on sale starting today.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Love how this folds, however still prefer the look of the pocket
6m
