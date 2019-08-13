DJI's Osmo Mobile 3 is lighter, smaller, and folds up Chinese tech conglomerate DJI is continuing a torrid summer for new product releases with another announcement: the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. The third-gen handheld smartphone stabilizer has several new features, but the biggest is that the Osmo Mobile 3 folds up for easier packing. The Osmo Mobile 3 costs $119 and is on sale starting today.