Unleash your other side with Osmo Action's dual screens and RockSteady stabilization letting you capture it all.
DJI Made a GoPro Clone With One Killer FeatureGoPro, I have some bad news. Drone giant DJI just released a rugged new camera called the Osmo Action. It's a lot like a GoPro-so much so that I thought it was a GoPro when my colleague handed it to me.
DJI Osmo Action Hands-on: GoPro should be worriedDJI announced the Osmo Action, the company's first action camera. It's a direct competitor to GoPro's Hero 7 Black, matching it on almost every spec while also offering a few completely unique features - like a front-facing selfie screen. It costs $349 and is available now.
Robert Magrino@rmagrino · AquaBlast, ultimate aquatic punching bag
Is that a zoom bezel on the front?
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Did DJI just kill GoPro?
