DJI Mavic Air 2
DJI's smartphone-sized drone with improved camera & battery
Drones
Mavic Air 2 combines high-end imgaging features and powerful flight performance in a compact form factor. It features a 1/2-inch sensor that captures stunning 48MP photos, OcuSync 2.0, and up to 34 minutes of battery life.
an hour ago
DJI Mavic Air 2 review
Whether you're looking for a camera, car or coffee machine, there is always a 'sweet spot' all-rounder that becomes the best choice for most people - and the DJI Mavic Air 2 is that model for drones.
The new Mavic Air 2 can shoot 4K video at 60fps
DJI's new Mavic Air 2 looks similar to its predecessor, but has an upgraded camera and much longer flying time. It also comes with a redesigned controller and uses DJI's proprietary wireless technology for extended range. It's available for preorder starting on April 27th and will ship on May 11th.
