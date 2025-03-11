Launches
DJI Dock 3
This is a launch from DJI
See 39 previous launches
DJI Dock 3
Rise to Any Challenge
Introducing the DJI Dock 3, DJI's First Dock Adaptable for Vehicle Mounting. The DJI Dock 3 empowers 24/7 remote operations and effortlessly adapts to various environments.
Drones
About this launch
DJI
The future of possible.
4.85 out of 5.0
DJI Dock 3 by
DJI
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Drones
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
DJI
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on April 7th, 2014.