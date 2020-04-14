DJ Name Generator

Discussion
Christopher Dengsø
Maker
Hi Product Hunters Coming to you from Cueup, a platform for DJs to get gigs, where I'm the founder. Do you know that feeling of having a superstar DJ inside you waiting to burst out? Well, now is the time to find out, and before you know it, you'll be playing the main stage at Tomorrowland. I made this as a fun mini project to cheer up our DJs in this time of crisis. Most of them don't have any gigs in the near future and everything seems very uncertain. I hope this will help to keep their hopes high and remind them of better times. I hope you guys find it amusing too, and if you are an actual DJ, you can easily proceed and create a profile with your newly found DJ name. All the best, Christopher
