→
Dizzle
Simple Fast CSS Selector Engine
Open Source
User Experience
+ 2
Dizzle
turns CSS selectors into functions that tests if elements match them. When searching for elements
Features:
* Full implementation of CSS3 selectors
* Partial implementation of jQuery ext
* Pretty good performance
