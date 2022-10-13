Products
DIY UX Test
Ranked #20 for today
DIY UX Test
Instant-fast UX test for product managers, founders & CEOs
We composed a brief & easy to use UX test to help you check whether your product is UX-friendly. Just answer some essential usability questions & find out how your website or app can perform better.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
UX Design
by
DIY UX Test
About this launch
DIY UX Test
Instant-fast UX test for product managers, founders & CEOs.
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
DIY UX Test by
DIY UX Test
was hunted by
Kateryna Khalimonchuk
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
UX Design
. Made by
Kateryna Khalimonchuk
,
Yulya Pron
and
Oleksii Sekundant
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
DIY UX Test
is not rated yet. This is DIY UX Test's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
4
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#109
