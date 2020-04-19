DIY Music Fest

Discussion
Kevin Lee
Maker
Thanks for hunting this @tzhongg! My gf and I were bummed to miss some of our favorite music festivals this year so we decided to plan and host a digital Couchella last week. We were surprised at how difficult it was to figure out the audio / tech to simulate hanging out in real life and we had to do a few days of planning + beta tests with our group of friends. It ended up turning out amazing and everyone had a great weekend from the comfort of our homes. We felt that in a time like now, the world could use more experiences like this to stay connected so we decided to bundle all of our planning / templates into an easy-to-use kit that you can copy. Let me know if you have any questions and we hope you have a great time with your own DIY Music Festival!
Hunter
I've been trying to find fun activities to do with friends online including throwing Zoom parties, playing board games via Zoom, and NOW I can finally throw a legit music festival with friends with this template 🙏🏻 THANK YOU KEVIN FOR MAKING THIS!!!! cc @rrhoover seems like something you'd love!
