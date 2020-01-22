  1. Home
DIY Air Purifier

Build your own air purifier for under $100

A small DIY air purifier using off-the-shelf components for <$100.
Time to assemble this project - 1hr (not including 3D print time).
Discussion
Amrith Shanbhag
Built by a maker in Australia in midst of the fires. Love to see more accessible tech making a difference in the lives of people affected by the fires 🙏
