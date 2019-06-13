Ask
DixiApp
DixiApp
A tool to manage stand-up meetings in Slack
Slack
Productivity
+ 1
Say hello to your new standup meeting Slack app.
Best team management tool, track team progress daily, get automated reports and much more!
Sounds good? It gets better, it’s absolutely free!
Try it out now and let us know if our hard work paid off!
Featured
24 minutes ago
