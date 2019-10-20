Discussion
Gabe Ragland
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm super excited to share what I've been working on for the past 6 months! Divjoy is a web-based tool that makes it ridiculously easy to get started on your next React project. Let me tell you how... 👉 You pick the exact stack you want Do you want a React app powered by Next.js, with Firebase Auth, Mailchimp for your newsletter, contact emails forwarded to you via Amazon SES, and the codebase optimized for hosting on ZEIT Now? You got it. It literally takes 5 clicks. 👩🎤 We give the whole front-end too Our templates have everything you need, like marketing pages, contact form, pricing, faq, and a complete authentication flow that hooks into your chosen auth provider. Even the forgot password flow works 🙀 😎 But wait there's more! Before exporting your shiny new codebase you can play around in our built-in editor. Tweak styles, add pages, and drag in new sections from our growing library of components. It's a quick and easy way to experiment with ideas before moving to code. 🚀 Ready to move to code? As soon as you’re ready to move to code, simply download your codebase or one-click export to CodeSandbox. We even include a custom README.md that walks you through your stack so you can be productive right away. This was by far the most challenging project I’ve ever built and happy to finally share it with the Product Hunt community. Please let me know what you think!
Divjoy is really cool - so much of building a new product is the boilerplate & misc things you need to ship but aren't core to the product
@jarredsumner Thanks Jared, glad you're liking it! And yup that's the idea. Devs waste so much time wresting with technical integrations and rebuilding the same basic layouts. We want to help them skip all that and jump straight to working on the things that make their app unique.
Divjoy is the evolution of boilerplates! It’s definitely something that will help developers bootstrap their apps with ease!
I've been tinkering a little bit with Divjoy and suggested my friends and I use it for a weekend hackathon we participated in recently. Divjoy is an absolute pleasure to use! The drag-and-drop interface and rich component library makes it super easy to create beautiful (thanks Bulma) and functional React apps literally within minutes. I could not recommend it enough.
@ivan_vc Thanks for the kind words Ivan! I was blown away by what you're team created with Divjoy at the hackathon. For anyone else that wants to check it out: https://qwild.herokuapp.com
Divjoy looks amazing and has so much layers of functionality. Well worth checking out!