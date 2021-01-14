Divjoy 2.0
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m unbelievably excited to show you Divjoy 2.0 today. I launched the first version of Divjoy here 1 year ago and the response blew me away. Your support enabled me to grow Divjoy to profitability (now my full-time job!) and evolve the product into what it is today. You can now use Divjoy to generate a fully-functioning SaaS app with data fetching, subscription payments, billing management, and more. Here are a few features that are brand new in this 2.0 release: 🎨 Material UI integration I've rebuilt the entire library of components with Material UI. Everything is fully responsive and has dark-mode out of the box. Go pop open a template in our editor and try it out (no signup required). ⚡️ Dashboard with live data Templates now include a dashboard page + CRUD component that reads/writes to your database. This serves as a great starting point as you build out custom functionality. 🍻 Members-only Discord community Share projects, ask questions, and take part in fun monthly events. The first event is going to be a hackathon in early February and I'm so excited about it. 📚 Public Roadmap/Changelog See all the great stuff I've got planned and keep an eye on new features. This is just the beginning and I'm excited to get the community more involved. And a few things I added earlier this year: 💸 Stripe subscriptions payments Integration with Stripe Checkout and Stripe Billing portal so that you have everything you need to handle payments and let users manage their plans. ⛅️ Cloud Firestore DB You're gonna need a database, of course, and Divjoy handles that for you + gives you some handy React hooks for fetching data and managing loading state. 🏆 Project showcase You can now see all the awesome things Divjoy members are building in the project showcase. They include services for sending postal mail online, video-playdate apps for kids, encrypted journals, even another web app for building web apps 🤯 🤓 Lots of small things From verification emails to ensuring analytics is linked to the authenticated user so they are identified across browser sessions. These things add up and not having to worry about them saves you a ton of time and troubleshooting. 🚀 Launch Divjoy members now get a free 1-hour phone call with me to discuss their product and figure out a launch plan. I'm helping some of of our members plan out their Product Hunt launches right now. Product Hunt deal: I'm offering the Product Hunt community an amazing deal for the next 24-hours. You can grab Divjoy for $89 (down from $149). This gives you lifetime access and you can use it for unlimited projects. Use it for your next startup idea, weekend projects, client-work, whatever you want. Thank you for the support and I hope to see some of you in our Discord soon :) Psssst.. There's an Easter egg on the Divjoy homepage. First person to find it gets a prize.
If you're an indie hacker or a technical founder, Divjoy is a must-buy! Reduce your "idea to MVP" time from days/weeks/months to minutes. Divjoy is a great product and Gabe is a great person! 🔥
I'm a happy customer, though I have yet to finish my first project (I love tinkering with it though). Gabe's vision for DivJoy is great and it's a really solid product. Congrats on the v2!
Gabe did an amazing job with Divjoy! Looks like a solid update, will consider it for the next project 🔥
Great product 🔥