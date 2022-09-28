Products
Divercity.io
Closing the workforce diversity and inclusion gap with data
Divercity.io helps tech companies measure and track the diversity breakdown of their workforce and application pool and helps them improve it by connecting them with qualified diverse talent.
Launched in
Diversity & Inclusion
,
Data & Analytics
,
Human Resources
by
Divercty.io
About this launch
Divercty.io
Close the workforce diversity and inclusion gap
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Divercity.io by
Divercty.io
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Diversity & Inclusion
,
Data & Analytics
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Chuka Ikokwu
,
Joanna Pyra
,
Gil Ferreira
,
Yasmin Abdussalam
and
Leena Abdelrahim
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Divercty.io
is not rated yet. This is Divercty.io's first launch.
