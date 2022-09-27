Products
Home
→
Product
→
Diveni
Diveni
The planning poker app
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Diveni is a webbased app to do distributed Planning Poker. It could be connected to Atlassian JIRA to select User Stories and update the estimation automatically.
Do your Planning Poker in your distributed teams in an easy way!
Launched in
Task Management
by
Diveni
About this launch
Diveni
The Planning-Poker App
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Diveni by
Diveni
was hunted by
Stephan Strittmatter
in
Task Management
. Made by
Stephan Strittmatter
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Diveni
is not rated yet. This is Diveni's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#89
Report