Ever wondered who else has seen your favorite movie, read your #1 book, or listens to your top artist? Ditto Social is a place where you can rate and share all your favorite things, and discover new things to love with your friends.
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for stopping by! Ditto Social is always evolving, and is always listening to its awesome users for ways to make the app more enjoyable. If you have any thoughts on the app whatsoever, let me know! Add me on Ditto! -@zach"