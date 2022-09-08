Products
Ditto Clipboard Manager
Ditto Clipboard Manager
Better than Windows clipboard, with lots of options
Upvote 3
Free
Ditto is how Windows clipboard should be. It's handy, fast, remembers everything, and it's full of options, more than what you wish for. It's there when you need it. Copy+paste will never be the same.
Launched in
Windows
,
Productivity
by
Ditto clipboard manager
About this launch
Ditto clipboard manager
Better than Windows clipboard, with lots of options
Ditto Clipboard Manager by
Ditto clipboard manager
was hunted by
Denes Kellner
in
Windows
,
Productivity
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Ditto clipboard manager
is not rated yet. This is Ditto clipboard manager's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#120
