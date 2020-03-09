Discussion
Sarah Ahmad
Love what you all are doing. We have a deep pain point around keeping copy in sync throughout all of our Figma files and have found Ditto to be really helpful for managing all of it quickly.
@sarah12020 Thanks so much Sarah! And for helping us catch the bug around Figma authentication :)
Thanks Kat! 🥰 Hey PH community! 👋 We created Ditto with the idea that words — copy — should be a first-class citizen when building product. Improvements to product copy can be transformative for both UX and conversion rates. At Microsoft, copy changes alone resulted in 44% fewer user test errors in Azure and lifted both active users and customer retention. Despite the importance of copy and how many people touch it (everyone from design to legal), copy is often de-prioritized, written ad-hoc, and spread across multiple tools (Jira tickets, mockups, google docs). @jo_m and I have experienced this firsthand as engineers, designers, and PMs at places like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Asana, and we're hoping Ditto can be a central source of truth for teams to manage their copy from design to production. We've started by integrating with Figma via a plugin. A couple of things you can do in Ditto include: 🚦Track copy status 🔎Search, tag, and explain copy 📜Track change history 👯♂️Edit all duplicates in a file Pricing: we're currently charging $12 / user / month for teams of 3 or more people ... BUT we're offering a one-time discount of 50% off your first year if you schedule a demo with us by signing up on our website. We've found this to be the most valuable way for us to get feedback and learn about people's workflows! =) Jessica, co-founder
Been using Ditto's plugin to handle copy in one place and love how easy it is to version / update changes. Also, s/o to the team for responding to feature requests super quickly!
@pranav_sekhar Thanks for using Ditto Pranav! And keep the feature requests coming :)