Ikenna Paschal
Makerco-founder at ditData.com
Hi all, Paschal here. My pleasure to introduce ditData - a data automation platform with the aim of helping the ordinary founder, startup, and SMBs adopt a working data strategy without the complexities involved. ditData is built primarily for tech startups, solo founders, and small businesses. The plan is to automate out or at least significantly remove the hard parts of adopting a data strategy with minimal effort from the users. Currently, we enable our 7 paying customers & 300 free users to build complex ETL pipelines without a single line of code and to deploy OSS infrastructures in a single click. I would love your input. What do you love about the product? What would you want to see?
