Tarun Jain
You're an e-commerce vendor, keeping track of product reviews and competitor prices. Or maybe you're a marketer, monitoring social media, or a journalist staying up to date with all the latest news and trends. Or...maybe you're just a regular 'ole person, shopping around for deals and product discounts. No matter the situation, if you're looking to keep track of updates on any website or social platform, you're probably doing a whole lot of this: page refreshing. That's why we created Distill, the web monitoring tool that keeps you up to date and up to speed.
