Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Milan vd Bovenkamp ♠
Hunter
This is such a great product for now, completely awesome and needs to be shared out to the world. Host it with your team or friends and donate what you think it's worth. Distance Disco is made by Mark Meeuwenoord, Arjan Scherpenisse and Klasien van de Zandschulp. Design by TIN and PR by Lucy van Kleef But I could only find Arjen on Twitter.
Upvote (3)Share
Ah! This is cool. It might be a new way of host a Boiler Room show. It might be also featured on Music Marketing Stack
Upvote (2)Share
@antoniobellu Thanks! For inquiries drop us an email at info@distancedisco.nl
Upvote (1)Share