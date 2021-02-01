  1. Home
  2.  → Disposable URL

Disposable URL

One time URL for file transfer

Productivity
User Experience
Upload your files and create a URL with a couple of properties: number of access & expiration. After you create your URL, just share it with your friends. The URL and files will not be accessible after exceeding access limits or expiration date.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
💬
Be the first to comment