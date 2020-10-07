discussion
Phillip Davis
MakerSoftware developer at Cleverfiles
Hey Product Hunters! Phillip with CleverFiles team here. We launched Disk Drill originally for Mac back in 2009. Since then, over 100 million people enjoyed the product all around the world. Today we are launching our flagship product - Disk Drill for Mac 4.0. It’s our best Disk Drill ever. 🚀 Our team has packed the latest Disk Drill for Mac 4.0 with new useful features, tons of improvements and wrapped it in a simple & stylish UI. What's New in Disk Drill 4: - Ready for macOS 11 Big Sur and iOS 14. - Support for scanning and recovering data from devices with the T2 encryption chip. - Thanks to the introduction of state-of-the-art scanning methods and updated recovery algorithms for FAT32, NTFS, HFS+, and APFS file systems, users of Disk Drill 4 for Mac get to enjoy superior data recovery performance and an increase in recovery efficiency of up to 200%. - Apple’s Time Machine as part of the scan. - RAW photo and video formats recovery. - We are adding the support of DSK, BIN, DAT, and DD formats to our arsenal. - Native Quick Look support. - We are adding Data Shredder and Free Disk Space Erasure as separate free extras that help prevent further data recovery. - Disk Drill finally delivers the full Dark Mode support. - and many more. Enjoy Disk Drill 4.0 and let us know what you think! 😀
Alina M
MakerOnline Marketing Manager, Cleverfiles
Special Discount for Product Hunters! For anyone who wants to upgrade to the Pro version – good news, you can just go to https://www.cleverfiles.com/producthunt.html and get your exclusive upgrade pricing 😻 If you have any questions or suggestions - let us know!
