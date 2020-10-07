  1. Home
Disk Drill for Mac 4.0

The Premier macOS Data Recovery Software

Disk Drill is the most user-friendly data recovery app for macOS, it can recover your deleted files from virtually any storage device, including iOS and Android. Disk Drill is also packed with free disk management tools.
Disk Drill Data Recovery App for macOS Reaches Version 4There's only a small handful of apps that we would recommend all users of macOS to install, and Disk Drill has been among them since its first public release in 2010. After a decade of active development, Disk Drill for Mac has just reached version 4, giving existing and new users alike a lot to be excited about.
Disk Drill 4 for Mac gets major update with T2 chip support, RAW photo recovery, more - 9to5MacDisk Drill is a popular Mac software that recovers deleted files including documents, music, photos, and videos. Today the app is getting a major update with support for Macs with the T2 security chip, RAW photo and video recovery, and much more. Users can recover up to 400 different types of files with Disk Drill, [...]
Phillip Davis
Maker
Software developer at Cleverfiles
Hey Product Hunters!   Phillip with CleverFiles team here.  We launched Disk Drill originally for Mac back in 2009. Since then, over 100 million people enjoyed the product all around the world.    Today we are launching our flagship product - Disk Drill for Mac 4.0. It's our best Disk Drill ever. 🚀 Our team has packed the latest Disk Drill for Mac 4.0 with new useful features, tons of improvements and wrapped it in a simple & stylish UI. What's New in Disk Drill 4:  - Ready for macOS 11 Big Sur and iOS 14. - Support for scanning and recovering data from devices with the T2 encryption chip. - Thanks to the introduction of state-of-the-art scanning methods and updated recovery algorithms for FAT32, NTFS, HFS+, and APFS file systems, users of Disk Drill 4 for Mac get to enjoy superior data recovery performance and an increase in recovery efficiency of up to 200%. - Apple's Time Machine as part of the scan. - RAW photo and video formats recovery. - We are adding the support of DSK, BIN, DAT, and DD formats to our arsenal. - Native Quick Look support. - We are adding Data Shredder and Free Disk Space Erasure as separate free extras that help prevent further data recovery. - Disk Drill finally delivers the full Dark Mode support. - and many more. Enjoy Disk Drill 4.0 and let us know what you think! 😀
Alina M
Maker
Online Marketing Manager, Cleverfiles
Special Discount for Product Hunters! For anyone who wants to upgrade to the Pro version – good news, you can just go to https://www.cleverfiles.com/producthunt.html and get your exclusive upgrade pricing 😻 If you have any questions or suggestions - let us know!
