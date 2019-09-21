Discussion
Kavitha Sant
Maker
I made this product after countless hours standing in front of the fridge staring at its contents, but not being inspired to create anything from those ingredients. Grocery shopping would always start with a genuine goal of eating healthy and delicious meals - but would often end up with food being thrown away because it was not used in time. DishTango will hopefully inspire you to create wonderful meals using what you already have and reduce the amount of food wasted.
