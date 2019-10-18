Log InSign up
Disha Pages

Create beautiful one-page sites without code 😍

Disha Pages allows you create one-page sites with elements such as buttons, photos, carousels, lists, text, links and YouTube videos. Style your page to suit your brand. Get insights on page views, top links, and total clicks. Light & dark mode, custom domains, SEO friendly.
Mike Dane
Mike Dane
Looks great. Looking forward to use it.
Evans Akanno
Maker
Evans Akanno
Maker
@mikedane7 Thank you Mike. Looking forward to that too.
Evans Akanno
Maker
Evans Akanno
Maker
Hey guys! 👋

I’m Evans, Design lead and Cofounder at Disha.ng. We’ve been working on Disha Pages; a no-code product that helps people build better mobile landing pages right on their phones. Disha Pages helps you create, edit and publish a beautiful responsive one-page site without writing code. This allows you to promote links, videos, and photos, connecting your audience to multiple platforms. 😎 Features Add buttons, photos, text, videos, and links
Light, Dark and Automatic mode
Drag sections to organize your page
Style your page to suit your brand
Import from Linktree
Search engine friendly
Track page views, top links, and total clicks
Free SSL certificate
Unique and Custom domains
Secure payments by Stripe 🌍 Examples disha.page ea.disha.page oluwarufus.disha.page theunofficialomotayo.disha.page links.mimiejay.com adaora.disha.page gospellyricsng.disha.page ag.disha.page vedette.disha.page ba.disha.page t2pitchy.disha.page We are offering a 14-day free trial on our Pro plan (no credit card required) so you can enjoy all the features of Disha Pages. Our goal with Disha is to bundle our knowledge of user experience design, front-end, strategy and code into simple tools that help others grow their business even without knowing how to code. We really hope you love it - please let me know any questions you have, would love to chat :) Cheers! - Evans & Rufus

