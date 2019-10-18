I’m Evans, Design lead and Cofounder at Disha.ng. We’ve been working on Disha Pages; a no-code product that helps people build better mobile landing pages right on their phones.
Disha Pages helps you create, edit and publish a beautiful responsive one-page site without writing code. This allows you to promote links, videos, and photos, connecting your audience to multiple platforms.
😎 Features
Add buttons, photos, text, videos, and links
Light, Dark and Automatic mode
Drag sections to organize your page
Style your page to suit your brand
Import from Linktree
Search engine friendly
Track page views, top links, and total clicks
Free SSL certificate
Unique and Custom domains
Secure payments by Stripe 🌍 Examples disha.page ea.disha.page oluwarufus.disha.page theunofficialomotayo.disha.page links.mimiejay.com adaora.disha.page gospellyricsng.disha.page ag.disha.page vedette.disha.page ba.disha.page t2pitchy.disha.page We are offering a 14-day free trial on our Pro plan (no credit card required) so you can enjoy all the features of Disha Pages. Our goal with Disha is to bundle our knowledge of user experience design, front-end, strategy and code into simple tools that help others grow their business even without knowing how to code. We really hope you love it - please let me know any questions you have, would love to chat :) Cheers! - Evans & Rufus