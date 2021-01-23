Dish Dragon AI

discussion
Mats Einarsen 🗯
MakerSenior Director, Product Management
This is a straight forward garage product I've been tinkering on for a while to give my own cooking an edge. I use it to find ingredient pairings that will give what I cook a boost, and I use it to check if something is a bad idea before I add something I'm not sure about. I also use it to find recipes through a different channel than Google: I want recipes from people who are good at cooking, not SEO. It's based on 150,000 online recipes and review scores from about 200 different websites, and it's basically just a large database of the average review score for recipes that contain a particular pair or triple of ingredients. As online recipe review scores are quite unreliable (to say the least), I've also put a ton of work into identifying signals in the noise.
