Discussions by Nirvana

Discuss ideas & gather agreement asynchronously #RemoteFirst

Attending too many meetings? Looking for ways to gather ideas from everyone in your team? Or is your team distributed across time zones, and you're looking for a way to discuss ideas asynchronously? Try Discussions by Nirvana now! It's free!
Discussion
Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma
Maker
Hello! We're building a remote-first workflow management platform at Nirvana.Work. Discussions is our first feature, and we were inspired by Stack Overflow, Quora etc to build a similar forum for people to ask questions from their teammates and discuss ideas. We hope Discussions helps you run idea meritocracies in your organization, and helps you and your team spend less time on meetings. We're just getting started, so if there's any problem we could fix for you, please reach out to me, and we'd love to hear from you!
