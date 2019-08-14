Deals
DiscussBot
Telegram's web comment widget
Web App
Telegram
+ 2
Add comments to posts in your channel by using the Telegram Discuss Bot.
Add comments to pages on your website by using the Telegram Comments Widget.
Featured
an hour ago
Silent Messages, Slow Mode, Admin Titles and More
The previous update brought more movement to Telegram - this one brings more peace of mind. You can now message friends freely when you know they are sleeping, studying or attending a meeting. Simply hold the Send button to have any message or media delivered without sound.
Focused Privacy, Discussion Groups, Seamless Web Bots and More
Telegram is about privacy. In 2014 we pioneered granular privacy settings in messaging. Today we are making them even more flexible with exceptions for group chats. From now on, you can make something visible for all your classmates in one group chat and keep it private from, say, all your colleagues in another - with just two taps: Settings will adjust automatically as people join and leave the groups.
Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Love the innovation that Telegram keeps cranking out... their product updates are often simple and worthwhile.
10 hours ago
