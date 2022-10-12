Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Notion Site
See Notion Site’s 45 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Discovery Phase Checklist 2.0
Ranked #18 for today
Discovery Phase Checklist 2.0
Your assistant in the world of software discovery phase
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
To save time and costs, click on this checklist to conduct the discovery phase on your own. It's a simple and free roadmap to identify the key points on your product development journey.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Startup Lessons
,
Notion
by
Notion Site
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
About this launch
Notion Site
Products built on notion
62
reviews
166
followers
Follow for updates
Discovery Phase Checklist 2.0 by
Notion Site
was hunted by
Karina Skrinnik
in
Productivity
,
Startup Lessons
,
Notion
. Made by
Karina Skrinnik
,
Inna Kovalenko
,
Artem Barmin
and
Simon Shcherbak
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Notion Site
is rated
5/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
36
Comments
10
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#120
Report