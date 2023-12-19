Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Discovertsy
See Discovertsy’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Discovertsy 2.0
Discovertsy 2.0

Discovertsy 2.0

Get inspired, plan & explore cities with the Discovertsy App

Free
Embed
Discovertsy: Your mobile concierge for dream trips. Effortlessly plan and personalise your itinerary, discover top city experiences, and navigate with real-time nearby suggestions. All with the tap of an app—worldwide.
Launched in
iOS
Travel
Entertainment
 by
Discovertsy
About this launch
Discovertsy
DiscovertsyExplore, Plan & Get Inspired with Discovertsy 🌍🧳📍
0
reviews
63
followers
Discovertsy 2.0 by
Discovertsy
was hunted by
Paolo Viselli
in iOS, Travel, Entertainment. Made by
Paolo Viselli
,
Leonardo Drici
and
Alessandro Carpanzano
. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
Discovertsy
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-