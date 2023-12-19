Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Discovertsy
See Discovertsy’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Discovertsy 2.0
Discovertsy 2.0
Get inspired, plan & explore cities with the Discovertsy App
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Discovertsy: Your mobile concierge for dream trips. Effortlessly plan and personalise your itinerary, discover top city experiences, and navigate with real-time nearby suggestions. All with the tap of an app—worldwide.
Launched in
iOS
Travel
Entertainment
by
Discovertsy
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Discovertsy
Explore, Plan & Get Inspired with Discovertsy 🌍🧳📍
0
reviews
63
followers
Follow for updates
Discovertsy 2.0 by
Discovertsy
was hunted by
Paolo Viselli
in
iOS
,
Travel
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Paolo Viselli
,
Leonardo Drici
and
Alessandro Carpanzano
. Featured on December 20th, 2023.
Discovertsy
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report