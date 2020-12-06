Discover Weekly Autosaver

discussion
Vladimir Strilets
Maker
Hi there, hunters! 👋 Have you ever been frustrated when you didn't save that song from the Discover Weekly playlist from Spotify, that you liked so much, and the week passed and the playlist changed? 😣 I was, so I created Spotify Weekly for auto-saving the tracks from the Discover Weekly playlist every Monday. 🤔 Now you can be sure you can find that song easily. 🤗 Also, you can modify the playlist as you want. You can remove tracks that don't inspire you so much and you will get the perfect mix of the discovered songs. 😍 The code is public so everyone can look inside. Thanks! 🙌
