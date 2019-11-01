Discover by Teachable

Discussion
Ankur Nagpal
Maker
Hi! Founder of Teachable here. We launched Teachable (then called Fedora) in May 2014 on Product Hunt. At the time, we were Udemy course creators who wanted a way to sell courses on our own website. We wanted to control pricing, have ownership of our audience, sell higher priced product and much more. Well, five and a half years later, we now have 25,000+ paying creators using Teachable to do exactly that. Our creators will earn close to $300m on the platform.. but right now, all of that comes from creators driving their own traffic. The post-Udemy scars lasted long enough that we never once attempted to centralize the best courses despite a lot of requests from our audience. Discover is our first attempt to build the distribution network that WE would have wanted as creators. Unlike other platforms, on Discover creators have: 1 - Control over pricing 2 - Full ownership on the student (+ all subsequent LTV) 3 - Students consume content on creators Teachable website 4 - Other students do not get cross-sold It's not a core company focus for now, but a small fun side project we're all really passionate about. Feel free to ask me or the rest of the Discover launch team any questions!
Fantastic! Excited for the future of this company
