discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mindaugas Rudokas
MakeriOS/macOS designer/developer.
Hello, Hunters! With 2020 being a year-at-home and zero travel expenses, it at least was a good opportunity for me to take some time of from the consulting work and expand the portfolio of personal projects. And here I have my new baby – Disco Steps. It continues the “build an app you will use yourself” theme. The evenness of walking/jogging regime became very important to me couple years ago when I had some problems with my joints. So looking at the stats quite often is a must. And as I didn’t especially like any of the existing apps that much, naturally the candidate for a project emerged. I hope some of you will share my info visualization needs and design taste combo in this incarnation of the tool. If you end up trying it out and using it, let me know what do you think about the motivational effect of the rolling average curve and the goal line combination. And any other thoughts, especially on first time use experiences. Thanks! Cheers!
Share