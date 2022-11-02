Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Directory Serve

Directory Serve

Open source CLI to send and receive file

Free
A command line tool to serve a directory with file upload support.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub +1 by
Directory Serve
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Directory ServeOpen source CLI to send and receive file
1review
6
followers
Directory Serve by
Directory Serve
was hunted by
Hashim pk
in Productivity, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Hashim pk
and
Abhijith v
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Directory Serve
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Directory Serve's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#158