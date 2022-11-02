Products
Directory Serve
Open source CLI to send and receive file
A command line tool to serve a directory with file upload support.
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Directory Serve
About this launch
Directory Serve
Open source CLI to send and receive file
Directory Serve by
Directory Serve
was hunted by
Hashim pk
Productivity
Developer Tools
GitHub
Hashim pk
Abhijith v
Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Directory Serve
5/5 ★
This is Directory Serve's first launch.
