Home
Product
Linkedin made for film creatives.
Visit
Upvote 59
Think LinkedIn, designed for film creatives: upload reels, showcase your portfolio, connect with creatives, and land paid gigs - one purpose-built platform that unites every role, from gaffer to director, under a single roof.
Free
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Movies
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Follow
59
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
