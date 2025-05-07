Subscribe
Direct'r

Direct'r

Linkedin made for film creatives.
Think LinkedIn, designed for film creatives: upload reels, showcase your portfolio, connect with creatives, and land paid gigs - one purpose-built platform that unites every role, from gaffer to director, under a single roof.
Free
Launch tags:
HiringMoviesTech

Meet the team

About this launch
Direct'r
Direct'r
Linkedin made for film creatives.
Direct'r by
Direct'r
was hunted by
Anson Sik
in Hiring, Movies, Tech. Made by
Anson Sik
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Direct'r
is not rated yet. This is Direct'r's first launch.