Direct Memo
Direct message everyone on your Slack team, instantly.
Jamil Abreu
Maker
I took the most used feature out of a previous (much more complex app) and made it standalone. Sadly, Slack didn't approve it for the app store (despite having approved the previous app with the same feature). In any case, I'd appreciate a share :D Cheers!
@jamilabreu I love this as a way to do simultaneous check-ins and 1:1's
Maker
@itsgrafton Definitely! Would love to chat once you've used it for a while to hear your feedback: help@directmemo.io
