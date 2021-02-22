Direcon for Clubhouse

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sush
MakerProduct Manager at Direcon
Hello ProductHunt, Hope you’re all healthy and safe during these hard days. We are really proud to introduce you the very first all-in-one Clubhouse management platform. Here at Direcon, we aim to become a power tool for Clubhouse’s power users just like what Buffer did for Instagram or TweetDeck did for Twitter. Therefore, we only let our users to use Direcon if they are moderator in a room to avoid them performing activities that could be unwelcomed by Clubhouse. The MVP version of Direcon is designed to solve the urgent problems of people who moderate rooms on Clubhouse like lack of insights about their rooms and limited moderation options. We have already raised a seed round to grow our team and be able to develop the features in our roadmap faster. With the upcoming features, we would like to accelerate influencer marketing being a thing for Clubhouse as well which we believe this will help on brands, Clubhouse influencers and Clubhouse itself on their growth. The first version of Direcon provides; [Room Insights] - Duration of the room - Max listeners reached at a time - Total unique listeners have joined the room - Total time listened - New followers gained during the session - Avg. time listened by listeners - Avg. stickiness of listeners - Number of people spoke in the room - Number of people raised their hands Sample Insights : https://direcon.com/r/EJOq0VVb [Audience Insights] - People who have listened to your room - Number of rooms they have listened in - Total time listened by them - How many times they have raised their hands? [Moderation] - Mute selected speakers easier - Mute all others except the selected speaker easier - Make selected speakers moderator easier - Move selected speakers to audience easier - Set a timer for an individual speaker and mute/move to audience them at the end. - When someone raised their hands, you’ll know if they have listened any of your past rooms and how long they have been listening your current room. If that sounds interesting to you, we invite you all to try Direcon for free. Please keep in mind that the first version of Direcon has been built in just 3 weeks and this is just a beginning. Therefore, any feedback are welcomed but we have a strict rule when it comes to building a new feature; Direcon will never provide scam services like many other businesses do for other social media platforms. If you have any questions or feedback, please feel free to reach us at sush[at]direcon.com We wish you a great week!
Share
@pelaseyed Thanks